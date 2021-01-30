FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MacBook bags from Amazon + Timbuk2 tumble as low as $21 this weekend (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Convertible/Tote Bag for $56.71 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new and unique bag, this may be the one. It trades in the traditional backpack form-factor in favor of a convertible tote design. This offering is ready for 13-inch MacBooks, including the new M1 Air and Pro notebooks. Its black colorway is blended with bright green accents, helping it pop in a subtle way. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bags priced from $21.

And for those times when you’re not on the go, why not refresh your office with a new desk? Right now you can snag Furinno Abbott for just $35. This offer is the result of a 42% price drop that we spotted a few days back. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate laptop and desktop setups alike. Measurements span 18.5- by 31.5- by 31.5-inches.

Timbuk2 Convertible/Tote Bag features:

  • A premium day to night convertible backpack tote bag
  • Internal zip pocket fits a 13″ laptop; L-zip opening allows for top or side access to main compartment; Napoleon pocket with key keeper
  • Front foldover flap can be secured with heavy duty snaps; Carry as a backpack or a tote bag; Comes with the Sightsee Luggage Tag (premium leather)

