Amazon will ship Furinno’s Abbott Desk to your door for just $35 (Save 42%)

-
Amazon
Reg. $60 $35

Amazon is offering the Furinno Abbott Computer Desk for $35.03 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a desk, but don’t want to break the bank, this is a solution that’s worth peeking at. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate a laptop or desktop setup. Assembly is said to be easy, allowing you to quickly get up and running. Measurements work out to 18.5- by 31.5- by 31.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Take your setup to the next level with UGREEN’s Tablet Stand at $11 when clipping the on-page coupon. It can tilt up to 12-inch devices towards you, making this an affordable way to add a second screen to your office. The angle can be adjusted from 15- to 100-degrees, making it a cinch to find the perfect orientation for your setup.

And if you’re on the hunt for a more high-end desk, be sure to check out the deal we spotted yesterday on Ashley’s Baraga L-Shaped solution. It’s comprised of metal and glass, delivering a much more premium build. Pricing has dropped by $60, allowing you to scoop it up for $167.50.

Furinno Abbott Computer Desk features:

  • Sturdy construction made of MDF and PVC tube
  • Sliding tray for storage and easy access to keyboard
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget
  • Easy assembly with provided hardware and instructions
  • Large open space for a desktop and other items

