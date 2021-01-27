Amazon will ship Furinno’s Abbott Desk to your door for just $35 (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Abbott Computer Desk for $35.03 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a desk, but don’t want to break the bank, this is a solution that’s worth peeking at. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate a laptop or desktop setup. Assembly is said to be easy, allowing you to quickly get up and running. Measurements work out to 18.5- by 31.5- by 31.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Take your setup to the next level with UGREEN’s Tablet Stand at $11 when clipping the on-page coupon. It can tilt up to 12-inch devices towards you, making this an affordable way to add a second screen to your office. The angle can be adjusted from 15- to 100-degrees, making it a cinch to find the perfect orientation for your setup.

And if you’re on the hunt for a more high-end desk, be sure to check out the deal we spotted yesterday on Ashley’s Baraga L-Shaped solution. It’s comprised of metal and glass, delivering a much more premium build. Pricing has dropped by $60, allowing you to scoop it up for $167.50.

Furinno Abbott Computer Desk features:

Sturdy construction made of MDF and PVC tube

Sliding tray for storage and easy access to keyboard

Fits in your space, fits on your budget

Easy assembly with provided hardware and instructions

Large open space for a desktop and other items

