Stay warm and dry with Under Amor’s #1 best-selling 1/2 zip pullover at $24

Reg. $40 $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s UA Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover for $23.99 Prime shipped in select colors and sizes. Down from $40, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re someone who needs to still head outdoors while it’s cool outside, be sure to stay warm with this 1/2 zip pullover. It’s made from polyester and is built to keep heat in while outdoors. Plus, it wicks sweat away to keep your body nice and dry. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

In need of a golf apparel upgrade? Well, Hautelook’s golf sale offers up to 60% off Callaway, Oakley, and many other great brands right now. You’ll find that prices start as low as $9 during this sale, so be sure to act fast before the deals are gone for good.

Once you upgrade your outdoor and golf gear, be sure to check out our fashion guide. We’re constantly updating it with the best deals from around the web, so it’s a page you should bookmark and check often to see exactly how you can save on your latest fashion purchases.

Under Armor Zip Pullover features:

  • Suggest sizing up for optimal fit
  • Lightweight UA Tech material offers softer, more natural feel
  • Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the body to keep you dry

