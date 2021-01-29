Hautelook’s Golf Sale offers up to 60% off Callaway, Oakley, more from $9

For two days only, Hautelook is having a golf sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Callaway, Oakley, Travis Matthew, PGA Tour, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Oakley Icon 5-Pocket Pants for men that are currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $70. You can choose from five different color options and this style is infused with stretch, which is great for mobility when playing golf. However, these pants are also great for work or casual events too depending on the top you pair them with. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook and be sure to check out the latest Oakley sale that’s offering up to 65% off sunglasses, backpacks, and much more.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

