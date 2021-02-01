FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, skillets, cookware sets, more up to 50% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinel
50% off From $14.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 50% off Cuisinel cast iron cookware. While it might not be one of the big brands out there, there are some particularly highly-rated deals to consider here like the 13.5-inch Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza and Baking Pan at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. This cast-iron pizza pan is said to offer “better heat distribution and crisper, delicious results” than a stainless steel version. It is ready for the oven, stove, BBQ grill, and even open campfires. Along with the limited lifetime warranty, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Now if you’re not sold on the cast iron or are just looking for a more affordable pan for your at-home pizza parties, take a look at this American Metalcraft. Selling for under $8 Prime shipped, it is is even larger at 16-inches and will save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. You won’t get the cast iron build here, but this is still a highly-rated option that will do the trick. 

But you’ll definitely want to browse through the rest of today’s Cuisinel Gold Box for more. This is a great chance to score some cast iron gear for the kitchen at a major discount including skillet sets, full cookware bundles, and more with deals starting from under $14.50 Prime shipped

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchenware, household essentials, and more.

More on the Cuisinel Cast Iron Pizza and Baking Pan:

  • PREMIUM CAST IRON – Better than a standard stainless-steel baking pan or silicone pizza pan, cast iron offers better heat distribution and crisper, delicious results.
  • HEALTHIER COOKWARE – A smarter alternative than other non-stick cookware, the natural surface is better for cooking, grilling, baking, searing or broiling.
  • VERSATILE COOKING SURFACE – Great for the oven, stove, BBQ grill and even an open campfire, you can cook all kinds of cookbook recipes and favorite foods easily.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cuisinel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (r...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price ...
New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
These Zinus mattress and bed frame deals start at $69 (...
Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Anker Gold Box: Save 40% off charging accessories from $10, USB-C power strip: $25

$10+ Learn More
20% off

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

From $71 Learn More
$30 off

Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (refurb) on Gold Box

$70 Learn More
Reg. $70+

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazon low at $56 (Reg. up to $80)

$56 Learn More
Reg. $399

Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price yet at $325 (Reg. $399)

$325 Learn More
Reg. $50

New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip at a low of $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More
Orig. $749

iPhone XR falls to $330 in certified refurbished condition, today only

$330 Learn More
Reg. $499

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $550 (Save $49)

$450 Learn More