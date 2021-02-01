FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CamelBak’s $8 water bottle has a 50-ounce capacity, more from $6 (Up to 46% off)

Amazon is offering the CamelBak Chute Mag 50-ounce Water Bottle for $7.93 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a water bottle and tend to down lots of water throughout the day, this deal may be for you. This expansive water bottle boasts a spacious 50-ounce capacity that’ll ensure you won’t have to refill very much throughout the day. Its opening “delivers high water flow without a mess” and the entire thing boasts a “lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe” design. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another water bottle deal priced at $6.

Alternatively, you could opt to bag Nalgene’s Tritan 1-quart Wide Mouth Water Bottle for $5.93 Prime shipped from Amazon. This offer takes 46% off the typical rate and comes within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy water bottle is made to handle nearly anything. It’s touted as ready for “the gym, office, camping, exploring and everywhere in between.” This is thanks to a “completely leak-proof” design that also happens to be “made of virtually indestructible” materials. The composition of this bottle makes it suitable for both warm and cold beverages alike. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, we’ve got some notable kitchen deals you may want to check out. First off, Anova Sous Vide Nano is down to $109 and we’ve also found Instant Pot’s 10-quart Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven priced from $95. Both of these offers shave at least $20 off, making now an excellent time to scoop up some savings.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle features:

  • Hydration Made Simple: The Camelbak Chute Mag is a BPA Free Water Bottle that is leak Proof when closed; It delivers high Water flow without a mess and is Lightweight, durable, and dishwasher safe
  • Magnetic handle : this camelbak chute mag water bottle features a universal cap that is engineered with a magnetic handle that keeps the cap stowed while drinking; the universal cap is compatible with eddy+ and hot cap vessels
  • Bpa free materials: the eddy 12 ounce kids’ water bottle is made from tritan plastic that is 100 percent free of bpa, bps, and BPF; it’s dishwasher safe, and all parts are easy to remove for simple clean up

