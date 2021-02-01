Instant Pot’s 10-qt. Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven now starting from $95 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 10-quart Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Target, RedCard holders can score it for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s offer is more than 20% off the going rate if you go with the Target listing and the lowest we can find. It is also within $5 of the Black Friday 2020 pricing. This countertop oven has seven built-in functions including bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate, and rotisserie, along with the air frying. Not only does is heat up faster than most traditional kitchen ranges, but it also ships with all of the goodies like a drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, and rotisserie spit/forks, all of which is dishwasher safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the smaller 4-quart Instant Vortex is currently selling for $100 at Amazon. But if you’re looking for something even more affordable, consider the Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster. It comes in at $71 on Amazon right now where it carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. It’s not quite as versatile and doesn’t offer up as much internal cooking space, but will be a great alternative to your traditional stovetop/oven and save you some cash in the process.

You’ll want to head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware offers. On top of today’s Anova Sous Vide Nano deal, we also have Amazon’s 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50, loads of tool offers at Home Depot, and Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac at $150 off.

More on the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven:

Air fryers give you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, perfection every time

Air fryer with 7 built-in smart programs, including: bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie

1-step EvenCrisp TechnologyTM allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed

Get a deep-fried flavor with little to no oil for healthy and tasty versions of your favorites. Air fry, bake and roast multiple meals at once

The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer oven circulates super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and locks in moisture — giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried, without the guilt

