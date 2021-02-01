Level up your kitchen with Anova Sous Vide Nano, now $109 at Amazon (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $109 shipped. Also available at Walmart and Home Depot. That’s $20 off the typical rate and is a match for the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since July. Once armed with Anova Nano, you’ll be ready to nail recipe-making “every time” thanks to its ability to consistently cook your meals. Unlike many other sous vide models on the market, this Anova unit features Bluetooth connectivity to allow control from a paired smartphone. It’s “small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer” yet “powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a sous vide-ready cooking container? No worries, as today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag Rubbermaid 6-quart Sous Vide Container for $9. It’s an affordable way to help get you up and running. Plus, you can feel confident in this purchase as more than 12,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

And while we’re talking kitchen supplies, did you see today’s Amazon Gold Box? There you’ll find deals priced as low as $14.50. Examples of what you’ll discover include a pizza pan, skillets, cookware sets, and the list goes on. Best of all, discounts offer up to 50% off so be sure to scope out all of the potential savings.

Anova Sous Vide Nano features:

Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

