FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

-
AmazonNetworkingeero
20% off From $71

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223 shipped. Usually fetching $279, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in early December for the all-time low. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more from $71.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

While you’re upgrading the networking setup, be sure to check out this ongoing price cut on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $150. Then be sure to catch up on our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup for some additional inspiration on renovating your own setup.

eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

eero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense...
Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switc...
Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, ski...
Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (r...
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Shaver hits Amazo...
Apple’s latest iPad mini returns to lowest price ...
New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $750

Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac also mops your floors, now $150 off at Amazon with free shipping

$600 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Makita tool combo kits

45% off Learn More
50% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes 50% off all sale items: Outerwear, jeans, more from $7

From $7 Learn More
Save up to $51

Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense $279, more from $130

From $130 Learn More
Reg. $100

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Home Circuit for Switch drops to $90.50 shipped

$90.50 Learn More
40% off

Anker Gold Box: Save 40% off charging accessories from $10, USB-C power strip: $25

$10+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50: Pizza pan, skillets, cookware sets, more up to 50% off

From $14.50 Learn More
$30 off

Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p hits all time low of $70 (refurb) on Gold Box

$70 Learn More