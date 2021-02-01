eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223 shipped. Usually fetching $279, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in early December for the all-time low. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more from $71.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

