FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

-
AmazonNetworkingeero
20% off From $71

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at $223 shipped. Usually fetching $279, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in early December for the all-time low. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more from $71.

Other eero Wi-Fi discounts:

While you’re upgrading the networking setup, be sure to check out this ongoing price cut on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $150. Then be sure to catch up on our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup for some additional inspiration on renovating your own setup.

eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

eero

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-ti...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, ...
Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip drops to ...
Amazon offers heated jackets and vests up to 43% off fr...
Dell’s 13-inch XPS 2-in-1 Laptop falls to new Ama...
Amazon 1-day glassware sale from $10.50: Espresso cups,...
Apple M1 MacBook Pro sees $100 discount down to all-tim...
Powerbeats Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip at an Amaz...
Show More Comments

Related

TP-Link unveils first Wi-Fi 6E routers with up to 10Gb/s speeds and more

Read more Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
New lows

New all-time lows arrive on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems from $210

From $210 Learn More
Amazon lows

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-time low at $100 off, more

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Florence, Bridge Constructor Portal, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits

45% off Learn More
60% off

L.L. Bean End of Season Clearance takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $30

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, Borderlands 3 $10, more

$30 Learn More