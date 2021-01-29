Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental at $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $149.99 shipped. Having dropped from $180, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in December for the Amazon all-time low. Upgrading to this DOCSIS 3.1 modem lets you ditch the rental unit, saving you as much as $120 per year. Alongside support for up to 6Gb/s speeds with compatibility with Gigabit service plans, this model is compatible with Comcast, Cox, and popular ISPs. Though, it’s still a smart call to check with your provider to confirm that support. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Step down to DOCSIS 3.0 speeds and save even more by going with this ARRIS SURFboard modem at $100. This will still provide all of the same perks for kicking the rental modem to the curb and reducing your monthly bill, but with support for 600Mb/s plans. So as long as you’re not relying on Gigabit service, this is a great alternative to consider. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating attached here, as well.

And then while your mind is on upgrading the Wi-Fi, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our networking deals hub. We’re still seeing some rare Ubiquiti UniFi markdowns from $81, as well as this more affordable Tenda 8-Port Ethernet Switch at $14. But then be sure to catch up on our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup for some additional inspiration on renovating your own setup.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

With support for data transfer rates of up to 3.8 Gbps, the MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem from Motorola is capable of supporting a variety of bandwidth-intensive tasks such as online gaming, streaming multimedia content and more. Additionally, this Motorola modem supports the DOCSIS 3.1 cable standard along with Active Queue Management (AQM), which is designed to reduce network congestion and speed up online tasks such as page loads, gaming, video conferencing, and more.

