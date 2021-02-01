FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 delivers a 48MP quad camera array at $350 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped. Usually fetching $400, here you’re saving $50 with today’s offer marking the third-best offer we’ve seen to date and coming within $25 of our previous mention from before the holiday season. Samsung Galaxy A51 delivers a more affordable price point for getting in the Android game, whether you’re holding out for the first price cut on the Galaxy S21 or want to upgrade a family member’s handset. Highlights here include a 6.5-inch AMOLED edge to edge display that’s backed by 128GB of storage and a 48MP quad camera array around back. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Rugged Armor case for $12 at Amazon. This will bring some extra protection into the mix thanks to a shock-absorbent design that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, either. It’s also backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,700 customers.

If you’re looking for an affordable handset running iOS, today saw iPhone XR fall to one of its best prices yet in certified refurbished condition at $330. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide, as well as all of the accessories for your new device in this morning’s roundup.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features:

Crisp. Colorful. Captivating. Dive into edge-to-edge color with an expansive 6. 5” Infinity-O Display featuring a Super AMOLED screen that brings cinematic clarity right to your fingertips. Pro-grade shots in just a snap: From epic landscape shots and dramatic portraits, to macro angles that reveal intricate textures and detail, this impressive quad camera has a lens for whatever inspires you.

