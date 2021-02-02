Travel with your dog using Amazon’s Portable Kennel, now $47.50 (All-time low, Reg. $59)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Large Portable Dog Kennel for $47.59 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and matches the lowest price we have seen only one time before this. Dogs are wonderful, but they typically can’t be left at home without a sitter. Picking up Amazon’s portable dog kennel paves the way for you to travel more by taking your pup along for the ride. This large model is ready to accommodate up to 70-pound dogs with measurements that span 36- by 24- by 24-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Have a cat or small dog? Consider this $21 travel carrier instead. It measures 17- by 12- by 12-inches and is made with up to 17-pound pets in mind. This offering aims to provide ample ventilation thanks to mesh windows and also features a machine-washable liner. Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of travel, did you see Airstream’s all-new Flying Cloud trailer? It’s made with remote workers in mind thanks to a floor plan that includes a dedicated office. Despite this modernization, Airstream’s latest trailer strictly adheres to the signature exterior appearance that its become known for. See photos and read all about it in today’s launch coverage.

Amazon Basics Portable Dog Kennel features:

Folding soft-sided 36-inch dog crate for large dogs up to 70 pounds

2 doors (top and front); mesh windows and front door for ventilation on all 4 sides

Secure zipper closures; fastening straps keep unzipped rolled-up doors positioned neatly out of the way

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!