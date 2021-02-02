The last year has made a variety of activities rough, but arguably, travel is one of the categories that has been hit the hardest. Every country and state has taken a differing approach to the pandemic, which has made the thought of traveling an overwhelming situation, to say the least. Thankfully we could start to see the beginning of a return to some form of normalcy in the coming months. The folks at Airstream are clearly on the same page and have just unveiled an all-new trailer floor plan. It’s a part of the Airstream Flying Cloud family and celebrates remote work with an office-focused layout. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Airstream Flying Cloud floor plan targets remote workers

If one thing feels certain about the pandemic, it’s that it has made us more quickly adopt forward-thinking technologies. Contactless payments, curbside pickup, and now remote work are all being embraced with open arms. Many companies that were reluctant to let employees work from home are now realizing that it’s not as bad as they may have thought.

The all-new AirStream Flying Cloud 30FB Office trailer is the result of the company thinking of what’s to come. Not only does it wield a dedicated office area, that space is outfitted with a “pop-up USB/AC outlet supported by the onboard 1000W power inverter.” Overhead storage is outfitted with “dry-erase material for quick notes and sketches.” The exterior of this trailer strictly adheres to the company’s signature appearance despite internal modifications.

AirStream Flying Cloud 30FB Office can utilize Power Plus, the trailer manufacturer’s “upgraded battery system that allows you to stay off the grid longer and stay connected and powered up with confidence.” Other features include a queen bed, convertible dinette, and a wealth of storage. The trailer is 30 feet long, has two axels, and sleeps six.

Pricing and availability

Given the company’s popularity in the market, it’s no surprise to see that pricing for AirStream Flying Cloud 30FB Office starts at $107,500. That being said, many Airstream owners will tell you that these are built to last a lifetime. Many may consider tiny homes to be a viable alternative, but these have only recently begun to hit the market, and only time will tell if they are as durable as Airstream trailers have proven to be.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s been seven years or so since I began working from home. This has remained the case, despite working three separate jobs during that timeframe. The pandemic has only further made the case for more businesses to adopt this practice wherever possible. If you’re lucky enough to bag a job that lets you work remotely, perhaps an AirStream Flying Cloud trailer may be a good fit for you. This rings especially true if you aren’t tied to the idea of establishing permanent roots anywhere yet.

