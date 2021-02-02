FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KitchenAid Multi-Function Can Opener now $12 (37% off) + more kitchen gear from $4

Woot is now offering up to 72% off kitchen accessories from KitchenAid, Lodge, Cuisinart, and more starting from just $4. One standout is the KitchenAid Gourmet Multi-function Can Opener for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $19 at Amazon, today’s deal is 37% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Featuring a robust blade made from “strong 420 J2 stainless steel,” this model can puncture and open all sorts of cans and includes an “oversized” ergonomic handle. On top of that, you’ll find a handy bottle opener integrated into the head of the can opener here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable consider the Good Cook Can Opener at $10. While not a whole lot less than today’s lead deal, there really aren’t very many well-rated options out there at a more affordable price tag. This one carries stellar ratings, a sleek black stainless appearance, and is designed to leave safe, smooth edges on the can for safety. 

But as we mentioned above there are plenty of notable KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Lodge and more gear on sale today at Woot. The deals start from just $4 and range from kitchen utensils and wine accessories to graters, cast iron pans, and more. Browse through everything right here

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of today’s kitchenware offers, DIY tool kits, furniture, and more, including today’s Gold Box Super Bowl snack sale.  

More on the kitchenAid Multi-Function Can Opener:

  • Stainless steel blade: The KitchenAid can opener is made from strong 420 J2 stainless steel that will easily puncture and open all types of cans
  • Integrated bottle opener: An integrated bottle opener is built into the head of the can opener
  • Easy to turn knob: the can opener’s large, easy-to-turn knob makes opening cans an easy task.
  • Ergonomic handles for Comfort: This can opener is durable and comes with ergonomic handles to provide a sure grip. The matte ABS handles Features a debossed logo, ABS chrome plated bolster, and a stainless steel endcap.

