Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl with deals from $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Super Bowl snacks, drinks, and other cooking essentials by 20% or more. With a variety of deals here, prices start at $4 with free shipping available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re just planning to watch the big game this Sunday with your family or have a few socially-distanced friends over, today’s sale is filled with discounted options to elevate the Super Bowl festivities. Not to mention, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Then once you’ve shopped all of the discounts in today’s Super Bowl snack sale, go check out our home goods guide for some discounted kitchenware and other ways to prepare the dips and more for the big game. This 10-function steel multi-cooker is down to just $30, and is also joined by Instant Pot’s 10-quart Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven at $95.

Includes (6) Kettle Cooked Jalapeno, (6) Kettle Cooked Original, (6) Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ, (6) Salt & Vinegar, (8) Classic, and (8) Sour Cream & Onion. Enjoy your favorite Lay’s Kettle Cooked and original recipe potato chips in one variety pack. It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face