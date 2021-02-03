FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes $213 off its elegant Rivet Frederick Leather Chair, now $537.50

-
Reg. $750 $537.50

Amazon is offering its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Chair for $537.50 shipped. That’s $213 off the typical rate, comes within $33 of the lowest price we have tracked, and marks the third-best offer yet. An upgraded living room isn’t that far away with Rivet Frederick. This premium chair boasts a “squared shape and channel-tufted upholstery,” giving it an “unmistakably mid-century” look and feel. Amazon touts that it’ll take 30-minutes or less to assemble this chair, ensuring you’re be ready to take a load off in no time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to overlook Roundhill Furniture’s Tuchico Contemporary Accent Chair at $97. While not quite as fancy as Frederick, it still offers up a much lower price that may be worth compromising for. Measurements for this chair span 25.5- by 22.5- by 36-inches.

Looking for something that lands in between both of the deals above? If so, scope out yesterday’s find. It involves another one of Amazon’s mid-century modern leather chairs. The offering also falls under Rivet branding and is currently $308 off. This equated to a price tag of $442, ushering in the lowest offer we’ve tracked.

Amazon Rivet Frederick Leather Chair features:

The squared shape and channel-tufted upholstery are unmistakably mid-century, while soft leather and shiny metal legs bring contemporary elegance. This piece is a stunning style statement for glam, modern and mid-century rooms.

