Amazon’s luxurious Mid-Century Modern Leather Chair dives to $531 (Reg. $750, All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Brooke Mid-Century Modern Leather Chair for $530.99 shipped. That’s $219 off what it’s been averaging and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This premium chair boasts a high-end appearance that’s bound to level up the aesthetics of your living room, home office, or a variety of other room types. Measurements span 35- by 35- by 31-inches and the look fully embraces a mid-century modern form. Amazon touts that assembly is easy and should take “less than 15 minutes.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact? If so, check out Art Leon’s Mid-Century Swivel Chair Brown for $135. It’s much more affordable, but does shed Amazon’s more well-known branding. Arguably it doesn’t look quite as premium as the deal above, but it can easily serve as a nice upgrade for a wide variety of spaces.

Does the furniture in your bedroom need some attention? If so, be sure to peruse these Zinus mattress and bed frame deals. There you’ll find pricing that starts at $69 and offers up to $50 off. And if you like background noise when sleeping, check out TaoTronics’ app-controlled sleep machine at $35, a discounted price that shaves 30% off.

Amazon Rivet Mid-Century Leather Chair features:

This striking chair mixes mid-Century inspiration with touches of modern glam. Tufted tight back cushioning stays tidy over time while metal legs lend an airy, modern feel and leather upholstery adds classic comfort.

