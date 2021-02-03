FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the sun indoors with AUKEY’s 10,000 lux light therapy lamp at just $21

GOGOTHE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY 10,000 Lux Light Therapy Lamp for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 8JCN6DXA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. While the sun should return as normal once spring rolls around, there’s a good chance that things are a bit more dreary and dim right now. If that’s the case by you, adding a light therapy lamp to your home is an absolute must. You’ll find 10,000 lux of UV-free illumination that simulates natural sunlight that can help elevate your mood after a long time indoors. Plus, it’s portable, adjustable, and is powered over USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the AUKEY namesake. This 10,000 lux light therapy lamp is available for $17 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a great price all things considered. Just keep in mind that this lamp isn’t powered over USB-C, so it’s not quite as portable as today’s lead deal.

For voice-controlled lighting throughout your home, be sure to check out our roundup of Echo deals that we’re currently tracking. Right now, you can pair an Echo, Echo Dot with Clock, or Echo Dot with one or two smart bulbs as low as $45. There’s up to 31% in savings to be had here, so be sure to check it out before the sales are gone.

More about AUKEY’s Light Therapy Lamp:

  • Simulated Natural Sunlight: Utilizing 10,000 lux of UV-free illumination, this therapy lamp provides a pleasant and cozy aura
  • Portable & Adjustable: Compact and lightweight, this highly versatile lamp can be used anywhere in the home or office
  • Easy-to-use &Timer: Gentle touch to turn on 3 switchable brightness modes (low, medium or full brightness)

