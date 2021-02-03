Bring the sun indoors with AUKEY’s 10,000 lux light therapy lamp at just $21

GOGOTHE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY 10,000 Lux Light Therapy Lamp for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 8JCN6DXA and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. While the sun should return as normal once spring rolls around, there’s a good chance that things are a bit more dreary and dim right now. If that’s the case by you, adding a light therapy lamp to your home is an absolute must. You’ll find 10,000 lux of UV-free illumination that simulates natural sunlight that can help elevate your mood after a long time indoors. Plus, it’s portable, adjustable, and is powered over USB-C. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the AUKEY namesake. This 10,000 lux light therapy lamp is available for $17 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a great price all things considered. Just keep in mind that this lamp isn’t powered over USB-C, so it’s not quite as portable as today’s lead deal.

More about AUKEY’s Light Therapy Lamp:

Simulated Natural Sunlight: Utilizing 10,000 lux of UV-free illumination, this therapy lamp provides a pleasant and cozy aura

Portable & Adjustable: Compact and lightweight, this highly versatile lamp can be used anywhere in the home or office

Easy-to-use &Timer: Gentle touch to turn on 3 switchable brightness modes (low, medium or full brightness)

