Bundle Amazon’s All-new Echo/Dot with smart bulbs from $45 (Save up to 31%)

Amazon currently offers its All-new Echo Smart Speaker bundled with two dimmable Philips Hue LED bulbs for $89.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 value, this package saves you 31%, marks the second-best price to date, and is the lowest since the holiday season. The All-new Echo arrives with a refreshed, spherical design that packs an improved internal audio array and all of the Alexa features you’ll have come to know. Plus, you’re getting a pair of dimmable Philips Hue bulbs that’ll pair right to the Echo thanks to built-in Zigbee connectivity. Over 28,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $45.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the All-new Echo Dot with clock on sale for $54.99 when bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb. Usually fetching $70, you’re saving 21% and marking the second-best price of all-time low. Or go with the standard All-new Echo Dot bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb for $44.99, down from $60 and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. In either case, you’re getting Amazon’s latest Echo, one of which includes a built-in LED display for showcasing the time. There’s the new orb design with improved audio quality, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 29,000 shoppers.

Then go check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide today for additional ways to upgrade your setup. You can still lock-in a pre-order deal on Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10 which launches later this month, but we also saw a discount on this smart garage door hub at $27.

All-new Echo bundle features:

This bundle contains the Echo (4th Gen) and two Philips Hue zigbee bulbs. Automate your home set up with Philips and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights. Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. To set up your bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using immediately

