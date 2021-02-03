Brydge’s 12.9 iPad Pro Keyboard falls to new low of $80 (Save 53%), more from $60

Brydge’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its wireless aluminum iPad keyboards headlined by the Pro 12.9-inch Keyboard for latest iPad Pro at $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $170, you’re saving 53% here with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Compatible with Apple’s latest and previous-generation iPad Pro, the Brydge Pro 12.9 Keyboard delivers a matching aluminum build alongside full typing experience. Its wireless design pairs with 12-month battery life as well as backlit keys, and folds closed with a MacBook-like design. Over 845 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Brydge deals:

And speaking of iPad, don’t forget to check out today’s 1-day only sale over at Woot that’s discounting Apple’s latest iPad Pro from $710, as well as the LG UltraFine 5K monitor at $354 off, and more. Then give our Apple guide a peak for all of the other best offers that are still live.

Brydge Pro 12.9 Keyboard features:

Adjust the iPad to the perfect viewing angle from 0-180 and type away. A full-size keyboard with dedicated iOS keys, allowing for fast and accurate productivity. A snap-on magnetic cover is included with all Brydge Pro keyboards to protect the back of your iPad Pro from scratches or dents

