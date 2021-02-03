Woot discounts latest iPad Pro, LG UltraFine 5K monitors, more from $380 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of MacBooks, LG monitors, and more headlined by offers on Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $709.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is on the 12.9-inch model, which is on sale from $869.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration. Down from $999, today’s offer is $19 under the Amazon all-time low and saves you $130 overall.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an up to 12.9-inch edge-to-edge with Face ID alongside USB-C connectivity and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Another standout here falls to the LG 27-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor for $945.99 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $1,300 going rate, today’s offer is $24 under our previous mention and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. LG’s UltraFine monitor is an ideal MacBook companion thanks to Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, 94W of power delivery, and built-in 1080p camera. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to check out all of the other offers in today’s sale from $380 for more ways to outfit your Apple workstation. You’ll find offers on previous-generation iPad Pros, MacBooks, and much more. Woot backs all of the refurbished listings in the sale with the same 90-day warranty noted above. Then check out our Apple guide for even more markdowns.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 12.9″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!