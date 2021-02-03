DJI’s 4K Osmo Pocket camera + 3-axis stabilizer gimbal hits Amazon low at $199 ($100+ off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the DJI Osmo Pocket for $199 shipped. Originally $350, it sells for closer to $299 these days and is now an additional $100 off. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for YouTubers, creating TikTok content, and much more, this is a 12 MP 4K/60fps video camera system mounted on a handheld 3-axis stabilizer for buttery smooth footage. It can be attached to your smartphone for streaming purposes and features a number of built-in shooting modes to make creating content even easier including “ActiveTrack, FaceTrack, Timelapse, Motionlapse, pano, NightShot, and Story Mode.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers and be sure to hit up our hands-on review. More details below.

Ranging from around $17 and going up to $40 or so, a great addition to your new content creation setup would be one of those handy ring light setups. These affordable lighting rigs are a great way to get those crystal clear and properly lit shots you see on Tik Tok and elsewhere while only spending a fraction of your savings today.

Another notable way to prepare your space for content creation would be some background lighting. These discounted Govee 16.4-foot RGB LED strips are a great option that can beam a splash of color across your walls for just $9.50. You’ll also want to browse through our roundup of the best podcasting gear out there to ensure the audio side of things is up to par.

More on the DJI Osmo Pocket:

As the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent OSMO pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory. OSMO pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2. 3-Inch sensor, 80° FOV, and F/2. 0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60Fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a Pixel size of 1. 55 μm for footage worth sharing every time

