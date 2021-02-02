FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s 16.4-foot RGB LED strip hits $9.50, 2-pack dusk to dawn LED bulbs just $5 each

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Save now From $5 each

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 16.4-foot Minger RGB LED Light Strip for $9.51 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $14 list price, this saves you 32% and is the best available. This strip is nearly 17-feet long, which is plenty to cover your kitchen cabinets, media center, or another area of your home. It’s controlled by an included IR remote, making it simple to change the color, brightness, and more. Plus, it’s easy to install, as it just needs a single plug to function. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted a 2-pack of Govee’s Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code YX2VKGGT from the company’s official Amazon storefront. Down $4 from its normal going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. You’ll find that these bulbs turn on at sunset and off at sunrise, which means you won’t have to remember to flip the switch on at night and off in the mornings. Plus, given that they’re LED, you’re also reaping the energy-saving benefits that come with the latest lighting technology. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer smart lighting that’s voice-controlled indoors? Well, right now, you can pick up an EchoEcho Dot with Clock, or Echo Dot bundled with at least one smart bulb for as low as $45. This is a fantastic way to expand your smart home as well as add new bulbs to your setup. There’s up to 31% in savings available here, depending on what configuration you choose, making this a fantastic way to expand your smart home.

More about Govee’s LED Strip:

Water-Resistant Design: the LED strip lights are equipped with a water-resistant coating, making them safe to use outdoors. With quality 5050 LEDs and a 44-key IR remote, you’re ensured a bright and easy lighting experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Travel with your dog using Amazon’s Portable Kenn...
G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sa...
Just $51.50 will bag SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Drive...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling All-new Echo Frames rece...
Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch returns t...
Tackle any project with this variable speed rotary tool...
Save on Roku streaming media players: Ultra $73, Stream...
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to $70 (22% off...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $131, more

Learn More
Reg. $120

Here’s one of the most affordable 8-qt. multi-cookers out there: $40 (Reg. up to $120)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $59

Travel with your dog using Amazon’s Portable Kennel, now $47.50 (All-time low, Reg. $59)

$47.50 Learn More
Save $80

G-Technology’s Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive systems on sale from $320 (Save up to $80)

From $320 Learn More
Reg. $100

Just $51.50 will bag SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Digital Level Kit (Amazon low, Save $48)

$51.50 Learn More
30% off

Official Disney baby gear sale from $4: Clothing, pajamas, toys, accessories, more up to 30% off

From $4 Learn More
$25 off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling All-new Echo Frames receive first price drop in all colors to $225

$225 Learn More
72% off

KitchenAid Multi-Function Can Opener now $12 (37% off) + more kitchen gear from $4

From $4 Learn More