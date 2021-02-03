Enjoy a fresh brew in the morning with this $17 French press coffee maker

Commerce Planet (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mueller French Press Coffee Brewer for $16.97 Prime shipped. This is at least 15% below its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re someone who cares about a great brew in the morning, then a French press is the perfect method for you. This model sports a 4-layer stainless steel filter structure that ensures smaller grounds don’t make their way into your cup after a brew. Plus, with a 34-ounce capacity, there’s plenty of room for multiple brews in a single cup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer espresso? Well, this stovetop brewer has a 6-cup capacity and is just $6.50 on Amazon. If you’re after a killer way to make strong coffee in the mornings, this is a fantastic option. Plus, with a 6-cup capacity, there’s more than enough room to fuel the entire family at one time here.

Something that’s crucial to a quality cup of coffee is fresh ground beans. KitchenAid’s grinder sports 70 different settings and automatic portion control. It also can grind directly into an espresso filter, making it perfect for your home coffee bar. Right now, it’s on sale for $159, making it a great time to pick one up.

More about the Mueller French Press:

If flavor really matters to you – With the Mueller French Press, you can consistently brew exceptional coffee that suits your taste. It’s up to you. Control the grind size and the length of steeping time. You can decide for yourself how bold and flavorful your coffee will be. Use our French Press for a richer and more intense flavor. A good day starts with real coffee.

