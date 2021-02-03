FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Enjoy a fresh brew in the morning with this $17 French press coffee maker

-
AmazonHome Goods
15% off $17

Commerce Planet (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mueller French Press Coffee Brewer for $16.97 Prime shipped. This is at least 15% below its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re someone who cares about a great brew in the morning, then a French press is the perfect method for you. This model sports a 4-layer stainless steel filter structure that ensures smaller grounds don’t make their way into your cup after a brew. Plus, with a 34-ounce capacity, there’s plenty of room for multiple brews in a single cup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer espresso? Well, this stovetop brewer has a 6-cup capacity and is just $6.50 on Amazon. If you’re after a killer way to make strong coffee in the mornings, this is a fantastic option. Plus, with a 6-cup capacity, there’s more than enough room to fuel the entire family at one time here.

Something that’s crucial to a quality cup of coffee is fresh ground beans. KitchenAid’s grinder sports 70 different settings and automatic portion control. It also can grind directly into an espresso filter, making it perfect for your home coffee bar. Right now, it’s on sale for $159, making it a great time to pick one up.

More about the Mueller French Press:

If flavor really matters to you – With the Mueller French Press, you can consistently brew exceptional coffee that suits your taste. It’s up to you. Control the grind size and the length of steeping time. You can decide for yourself how bold and flavorful your coffee will be. Use our French Press for a richer and more intense flavor. A good day starts with real coffee.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and...
Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia TH...
Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits...
Outfit your home with a premium Amazon Rivet Mirror or ...
Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 of...
Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to ...
Marvel Villainous Strategy Game hits Amazon low at $25....
Show More Comments

Related

$41 off

KitchenAid’s burr coffee grinder has 70 settings + high-end features at Amazon low of $159

$159 Learn More
Reg. $30

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’s Slicer will do it for $22.50 (Reg. $30)

$22.50 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $149

Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers at Amazon low of $106.50

$106.50 Learn More
40% off

Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits Amazon all-time low at under $12

$12 Learn More
21% off

Outfit your home with a premium Amazon Rivet Mirror or Ceramic Lamp from $32 (Up to 21% off)

From $32 Learn More
42% off

Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
New low

Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to new low at Amazon of just $67

$67 Learn More