KitchenAid’s burr coffee grinder has 70 settings + high-end features at Amazon low of $159

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder for $159 shipped. Down from its $200 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your coffee game, this is a fantastic option. There are 70 different settings so you can find the perfect grind for whatever brew you’re planning, including coarse for cold brew and French press to fine for espressos. The automatic smart dosing technology allows you to choose the cups or shots desired, and this automatically adjusts the grind time for perfect dispensing of freshly ground coffee. There’s also an adjustable holder that grinds directly into 54mm or 58mm Portafilters, perfect for espresso brewing. Rated 4.7/5 star.

If some of the features listed above aren’t something you’re after, like the smart dosing or 70 different grind settings, we’ve got a high-quality grinder for you to pick up at quite a bit less. The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is a fantastic alternative, especially since it’s just $100, saving you an additional $59. There are just 15 settings here, but that’s more than enough if you’re just getting started.

Not interested in grinding your own coffee? Well, check out this deal we’ve found on Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee. It’s pre-ground so you just have to scoop and brew. Right now, you can pick up 28-ounces for under $10, which is up to 35% off.

More about the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder:

70 Precise Settings for your perfect grind – from coarse for Cold Brew and French Press, to fine for Espresso. Easy reference brew method icons help to easily match the grind size to the brew method.

Automatic Smart Dosing Technology to seelect the cups or shots desired; grind-time is adjusted accordingly for perfect dosing, regardless of grind size or brew method.

Built-In Adjustable Portafilter Holder to grind directly into 54-mm or 58-mm portafilters, perfect for espresso making.

