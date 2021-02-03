Fall Guys enthusiasts rejoice – a mid-season update has arrived. It’s outfitted with a variety of features, content additions, and bug fixes, helping make the game more enjoyable to play. One standout feature of the Fall Guys update includes the new Fall Feed. It’s described as “live on-screen updates of events that happen during the round,” providing more insight into how the game is progressing. Perhaps the most exciting portion of this update is the addition of a new Snowball Survival level alongside “more than 40 variations added for existing rounds.” Continue reading to learn more.

Arguably the most exciting portion of Mediatonic’s mid-season Fall Guys update is the addition of Snowball Survival. The latest round to be added is described as “a literal bowl full of fun, where a fragile floor is the only thing separating you from an icy trip to the slime.” Similar to Hex-A-Gone, a portion of Snowball Survival features tiles that disintegrate on contact.

Existing rounds are also shown some love with more than 40 changes throughout. The developers tout that “familiar rounds will now randomly feature a host of gameplay-changing variations, with iconic obstacles popping up in unfamiliar places, fans causing unexpected bean flights and other such shenanigans.”

The latest Fall Guys update is available and free for existing players to enjoy. The only exception would be in regards to in-game costume purchases and the like. Outside of this anyone that’s already purchased the game for PlayStation or PC will be able to enjoy the addition of a new round, changes to existing rounds, and more. If you’ve yet to purchase Fall Guys, it tends to cost about $20. And don’t forget that Amazon Prime members can score some free loot from Prime Gaming.

With a majority of battle royal games sticking with the shooter genre, I’ve found Fall Guys to be a refreshing alternative that I welcome with open arms. While it may not be as popular as games like Fortnite, I deem it worth adding to anyone’s PlayStation or PC portfolio. I’ve played this title with a variety of friends over the last year, and everyone has had a good time.

By squishing bugs and adding updated content, Mediatonic affirms that this is a title that’s worth the initial investment for a wide variety of players. And who knows, you may become a big enough fan that you’ll decide to deck out your wardrobe with merch.

