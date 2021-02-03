Makita’s 18V LXT brushless angle grinder + 5Ah battery expand your DIY abilities at $139, more

Home Depot is offering the Makita 18V LXT Brushless 4.5-inch/5-inch Cut-Off/Angle Grinder with 5.0Ah Battery for $139 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $139 just for the angle grinder, with the 5Ah battery costing $149 at Home Depot, meaning today’s deal saves you $149. If you don’t have a quality angle grinder or cut-off wheel in your DIY arsenal, it’s time to add one. This will allow you to easily chop metal bolts, concrete, angle iron, and more during your projects. Cutting these materials is something that normal tools just can’t handle, given how hard metal and concrete are. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’re also tracking the Makita 18V LXT Brushless 6.5-inch Circular Saw at $149 shipped on Amazon and at Home Depot. Normally $199, today’s deal saves you $50 and is the best available. Now, this is a tool-only purchase, meaning no battery is included. However, it works perfectly with the 5Ah battery that you’d get with today’s lead deal, so consider grabbing both given how much you’re saving. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking to get started with DIY projects on a tighter budget? Well, right now, just $51.50 adds SKIL’s brushless drill/driver as well as digital level to your kit. This is an Amazon low that we’ve tracked, and saves you $48 from buying the products separately. Every DIYer should have a drill in their kit, and this is a great way to pick up a quality one to get started with.

More about Makita’s 18V Brushless Angle Grinder:

Makita delivers corded grinding performance without the cord with the 18-V0lt LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Cut-Off/Angle Grinder (tool only, battery and charger sold separately). It’s powered by a Makita brushless motor for longer run time, increased power and speed, and longer tool life. For the most demanding applications, Makitas exclusive Automatic Speed Change Technology automatically adjusts speed and torque during operation for optimal performance. The XAG04Z is ideal for grinding, cutting and sanding a wide range of materials including tile, concrete, pipe, conduit, and more. Its part of Makitas expanding 18-Volt Lithium-Ion system, the worlds largest cordless tool system powered by 18-Volt Lithium-Ion slide-style batteries. Makita 18-Volt Lithium-Ion batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger. This Promotion also comes with a bonus BL1850B 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion 5.0 Ah Battery.

