Just $51.50 will bag SKIL’s Brushless Drill/Driver and Digital Level Kit (Amazon low, Save $48)

Amazon is offering the SKIL Brushless Drill/Driver and Digital Level Combo Kit (CB737601) for $51.37 shipped. That’s $48 off its 6-month average and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s offer delivers not only a brushless 12V drill/driver, but also one of SKIL’s digital levels. The company touts its level as “highly accurate” and ready to tackle vertical and horizontal tasks alike. This kit also bundles a 2Ah battery alongside a PWR Jump charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t in need of a digital level, you could opt for BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver with 30-piece Accessory Kit for $49. It’s more powerful than the 12V unit above, but does only provide you with a single tool. This #1 Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 18,000 shoppers.

Some of today’s other deals will help you fill out the rest of your workshop. For starters, be sure to check out the discount we spotted on CRAFTSMAN’s 12-piece Screwdriver Set. It’s down to an Amazon low of $25 at Amazon with more deals priced from $11.50. Additionally, today’s Home Depot sale takes up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, and more.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

12V 1/2 Inch Cordless Drill Driver and 12 Inch Digital Level. Includes one PWR Core 12 2.0Ah Lithium Battery and one PWR Jump Charger.

Industry leading PWR Core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Blue vials are easy to see, highly accurate, and include both vertical and horizontal leveling.

