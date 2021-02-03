Nordstrom Rack’s Watch Sale offers up to 60% off Tissot, Timex, Skagen, much more

For two days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Watch Event takes up to 60% off top brands including Citizen, Tissot, Timex, Skagen, Bulova, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Elevate your everyday style with the men’s Tissot Powermatic Watch that’s currently marked down to $280. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $795. This watch has a really stylish band that’s unique and the navy coloring is versatile to pair with an array of outfits. I really love the large face on this watch as well that makes it stand out. The crystal face is also scratch- and water-resistant up to 10-meters. If you’re still on the hunt for a Valentine’s Day gift, this style would be a phenomenal idea. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch that just dropped to $89.50.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

