Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $89.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $155), more up to $116 off

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $89.39 shipped. That’s $66 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. This fashionable smartwatch wields a hybrid design that never needs charged. Instead you’ll only have to swap out a standard coin cell battery about once every year. Despite this, you’ll still garner activity and sleep tracking capabilities alongside smartwatch vibration when notifications roll in. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more Fossil watch discounts up to $116 off.

More Fossil deals:

And in case you missed it, yesterday we pulled together a nice list of Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, and Timex watch deals priced from $49. A couple of other standout discounts include Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $69 off and Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch at $199.

Fossil Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.
  • Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements.
  • Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone, take a photo and more. Assign your favorite functions and update anytime. With Automatic Time Zones, you don’t have to worry about adjusting the clock, your hybrid smartwatch does it for you. Whatever time shows on your phone will be synced to your device.

