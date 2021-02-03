Excite the kids with Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe Bunk Bed/Loft at $250 (Save $73)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Metal Pipe Kids Bunk Bed/Loft for $249.97 shipped. That’s $73 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. Want to give your kids a serious upgrade? This piece of furniture could be just the thing. Not only does it deliver a bunk bed, but also a neat little hangout spot underneath. The bed area up top is sturdy enough to support 250-pounds, ensuring a couple of kids can hang up there as well. This offering is a great way to breathe new life into an aging setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to fill out the lower area with Humble Crew’s Kids Table and 2 Chair Set for $78. Without question this will create a fun space for playing games, snacking, and the list goes on. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if you’re on the hunt for a grown-up chair, we’ve got a deal worthy of your attention. Yesterday we spotted a notable discount on Amazon’s luxurious Mid-Century Modern Leather Chair, but this morning it fell quite a bit further. You can now scoop it up for $442, a price that shaves $308 off what you’d typically have to spend.

Walker Edison Bunk Bed/Loft features:

Dimensions: 71″” H x 79″” L x 55″” W

Powder-coated finish

Loft supports 250 pounds

Use only a mattress which is 74 – 75 inches L x 51.5-52.5 inches W x 9 inches H on the upper bunk

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!