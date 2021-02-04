Add USB-A, 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, and more to your MacBook at just $21

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code X68AZZ9V at checkout. This is down $9 from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for RAYROW’s dock. This USB-C hub sports a USB-C port with up to 100W charging passthrough, USB-C for data, 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, as well as dual USB-A ports for hooking up legacy devices. It’s truly an all-in-one solution if you have Apple’s latest laptops and are missing old ports, like SD or USB-A, that used to be built into the system. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $4.50 each, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

In the market for a new MacBook? Well, today’s deal is the perfect pair with Apple’s latest machines. Right now, Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro is on sale for $100 off. This MacBook can run iPad apps, making it multi-functional and something to seriously consider upgrading to.

More about RAYROW’s USB-C Hub:

When connecting this usb adapter for macbook pro, there is only one thunderbolt 3 port of the MacBook is used to expand multiple ports, the top thunderbolt 3 port of this hub is still fully functional, not only supports power delivery up to 100W, ultra-high data speed up to 40Gb/s and 5K@ 60Hz video output, but also supports to connect another USB C hub to expand the port of the laptop.

