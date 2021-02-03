Prep your patio for spring with 48-feet of string lighting, now $24 (Save 43%)

US_ImaginTop (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the LITOM 48-foot LED Outdoor String Lights for $23.98 shipped when coupon code H4BWNMYY has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With less than a couple months until spring officially begins, now’s a great time to start thinking about your outdoor space. These string lights are an excellent way to class-up your yard or patio and boast a heavy-duty design that’s ready to resist the elements. Plus, if you decide to expand later down the line, LITOM touts that up to 27 additional sets of string lights can be attached. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If 50-feet feels like overkill for your needs, consider this 25-foot set of string lights instead. You’ll only have to spend $16, helping drive down today’s spending. Bear in mind that you can only connect up to three strands, unlike the lead deal’s impressive capacity of 27. More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

For those of you that would also like to revamp your kid’s bedroom, be sure to check out the deal we spotted earlier. It involves Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe Bunk Bed/Loft, a furniture piece that aims to provide fun sleeping arrangements and a fun hangout area underneath. This offering is now $73 off, allowing you to scoop it up for $250.

These patio string lights outdoor can end to end connect up to 27 strings, which is long enough for all kinds of activities! Besides, 15 Edison vintage bulbs, each socket of black string lights have a hanging hook above, convenient for hanging with the hook, zip ties or guide wires.

The outdoor LED string light is compatible with LITOM dimmer(not included), creating a perfect atmosphere as you need. No matter at a birthday party or romantic dinner and even a wedding reception, decorate trees on various festivals. Show your creativity in decorating the patio, deck, porch, gate, yard, garden, party with our string light.

With commercial-grade 18AWG SJTW strand, the patio string lights outdoor can withstand extreme climates, including rainy, snowy, windy, sunny or damp. These shatterproof plastic bulbs of outdoor string lights are extremely durable and safe. Our LED outdoor string lights can bear years of outdoor use wear.

