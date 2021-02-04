Home Depot refreshes your patio with up to 40% off seating sets, fire pits, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off a selection of fire pits and outdoor furniture. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. It may still be winter, but this is a chance to score some off-season savings on patio essentials to refresh your outdoor space ahead of spring. And with deals on everything from seating sets, chairs, wood stoves, and more, there’s bound to be something available here to fit just about any setup. Plus, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for more.

Headlining today’s sale is the Whitfield 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Set at $509.40. Usually fetching $849, you’re saving the full 40% here with today’s offer coming within $9 of the lowest we’ve tracked to date and marking the best price in several months. This 5-piece set is centered around a fire pit that pairs with four all-weather chairs that are available in several styles. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 355 customers.

Then be sure to shop all of the other deals in today’s sale while the up to 40% in savings can still be cashed in. And speaking of refreshing our patio, we’re still seeing a notable discount on this 48-foot string light set that’s marked down to $24. Not to mention, all of the other gear in our home goods guide right now.

Whitfield 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Set features:

Add style and relaxed comfort to your outdoor space with this 5-piece Fire Pit Seating Set with Wood Burning Fire Pit from the Whitfield Collection. It offers an upscale setting to create the perfect outdoor living space. All chairs have a swivel rocking motion to give you a custom lounging experience. An all-weather hand-woven wicker back offers elegance while a galvanized steel frame provides long-lasting durability and style. The wood burning fire pit has a stone-tile look that offers functional table top space perfect for entertaining on your deck, patio or poolside.

