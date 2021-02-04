When it comes to the world of Bluetooth speakers, there’s an overwhelming number of options out there. As with many things, the landscape clears up quite a bit once you begin to explore premium solutions. This is where Bang & Olufsen’s all-new Beosound Level throws its hat into the ring. With AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, and Apple Watch-like charging, it’s a standout offering, to say the least. As we’ve come to expect from B&O, the price tag starts staggeringly high, putting it in a league without many contenders that it can go head-to-head with. Continue reading to learn more.

B&O Beosound Level

Despite measurements of only 13.7 by 9 by 2.2 inches, Beosound Level manages to house “a powerful five-driver set up” inside. According to Bang & Olufsen, the company’s latest speaker is ready to fill up to 500-square-foot spaces with “a flawless listening experience.”

It’s able to be used in a variety of orientations. When laid on its back, Beosound Level “automatically expands the width of the sound.” If placed upright, “the speaker opens up the soundstage for a rich stereo experience in front of it.” Additionally, the speaker can also be mounted on the wall if you decide to buy its $119 bracket.

Battery life lasts up to 16 hours between charges, and IP54 dust and splash resistance helps protect this investment from an array of potential accidents. Once all of the power has been depleted, Beosound Level is refused using an Apple Watch-like charging puck that magnetically clicks into place along the back.

Pricing and availability

Beosound Level is available for order now at both B&O and Amazon. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bang & Olufsen charges a minimum of $1,499 for this speaker, and that’s arguably for the colorway that is least desirable (Natural – Dark Grey). If you prefer Gold Tone – Light Oak, you’ll need to spend $1,799. Oddly enough, it can be shipped with or without Google Assistant, and the price doesn’t change at all.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the price of Beosound Level is too high for me, I have no doubt Bang & Olufsen will be able to sell quite a few of these. Unlike some brands, B&O has a tendency to sell its high-end offerings for many years and has done so for long enough that audiophiles and fashion connoisseurs alike know it is a brand that can be trusted.

It’s clear that a lot of thought went into the design of Beosound Level, and the result is something I find worthy of putting on display. B&O took things to the next level by allowing it to work in several orientations and even mount on the wall (if you’re alright with forking over another $119).

