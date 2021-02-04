FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Husky’s solid wood workbench/desk top upgrades your setup for $123.50

30% off $123.50

Home Depot is offering the Husky 72-inch Solid Wood Workbench/Desk Top for $123.47 with free in-store pickup. Down 30% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the lowest that we’ve tracked. While this top is made to use with Husky workbenches, it also has a multitude of other users. You can mount this to a standing desk frame, set it on top of a few sets of drawers, or just place it anywhere you want a quality table. It’s made from solid wood, meaning it’ll have a bit of heft and weight to it, so do keep that in mind. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Are you in need of a standing desk in its entirety? Well, this one from Amazon will get the job done at just $70. While it doesn’t have the largest top, and it’s not made from the highest-quality components, it’s perfect if you’re starting out with nothing and just need something quick to begin your work-from-home experience in a flash.

Not sure what to look for when buying a standing desk? Well, our handy guide has you covered. I wrote this up a while ago and it’s still a great resource for those just starting out. So, be sure to give that a look after you pick up your new top in today’s lead deal.

More about Husky’s Solid Wood Top:

Install this Husky 72-in. solid wood top on the 6-ft. workbench. It can support up to 3,000 lbs. of evenly distributed weight. It is designed for heavy-duty tasks, allowing you to complete a range of projects. You can easily install this work top with the included bolts.

