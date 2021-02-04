Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame plunges to $174, more from $57

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame for $174 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. Industrial modern design. This bed frame boasts an industrial design that can blend well with a variety of settings. Both its headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts that will take the look of your room to the next level. This sturdy metal-framed solution doesn’t require a box spring, helping usher in a simpler assembly process. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another bed-related offer discounted to $57.

We’ve also spotted the Zinus 3-inch Memory Foam Full Mattress Topper for $56.80 shipped. This offer shaves 20% off and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since August. Full-size bed owners are able to add 3-inches of comfort to their mattress when buying this topper. It’s a great way to extend the life of an existing mattress or soften up one with a firmer design than what you’d prefer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, why not invest in a bit of decor? Yesterday we pulled together a couple of notable deals on premium Amazon Rivet Mirrors or Ceramic Lamps from $32. Right now you can score up to 21% off, making this a good time to strike. Both options there look great, so there’s not really a bad choice to be made.

Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame features:

Industrial modern design. Headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts

Does not require a box spring or additional foundation

Sturdy metal frame Construction with metal side rails for stability and durability

