FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your home with a premium Amazon Rivet Mirror or Ceramic Lamp from $32 (Up to 21% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
21% off From $32

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Cutout Hanging Mirror for $31.55 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $0.41 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mirror features a unique oval cutout design that’s ready to elevate the look of almost any room. It measures 23- by 10- by 1.25-inches and is surrounded by a “gold-finished metal frame.” Amazon touts that this piece “is 100% handmade and hand painted.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Rivet discount.

We’ve also spotted the Rivet Ceramic Table Lamp for $61.86 shipped at Amazon. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked in three months. This lamp is a great option if you’ve been chasing after a mid-century modern look. Its white base is given a bit of flair thanks to gold-toned horizontal and vertical lines throughout. The entire unit spans 13- by 13- by 21-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

In need of high-end seating to go with today’s purchase? If so, you’re in luck. We’ve come across a couple of Rivet living room chairs over the past few days. Amazon’s Rivet Frederick Leather Chair is $213 off and Rivet Brooke is down to $442. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more notable deals.

Amazon Rivet Cutout Hanging Mirror features:

  • This stunning oval cutout mirror with its modern take on simplicity and grace is a beautiful addition to any home. Spruce up your living space with some functional modern art and enjoy the results.
  • Mirrored glass with a gold finished metal frame
  • Can be used as a standard mirror or an accent piece

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and...
Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia TH...
Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits...
Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 of...
Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to ...
Marvel Villainous Strategy Game hits Amazon low at $25....
Sonos launches refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, m...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $750

Amazon takes $213 off its elegant Rivet Frederick Leather Chair, now $537.50

$537.50 Learn More
Reg. $750

Amazon’s luxurious Mid-Century Modern Leather Chair dives to $442 (Reg. $750, All-time low)

$531 Learn More
Reg. $30

Stop cutting the veggies by hand, Mueller Austria’s Slicer will do it for $22.50 (Reg. $30)

$22.50 Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $149

Upgrade your Mac’s audio with Klipsch ProMedia THX speakers at Amazon low of $106.50

$106.50 Learn More
40% off

Mpow’s highly-rated iPhone/Android car mount hits Amazon all-time low at under $12

$12 Learn More
42% off

Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
New low

Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to new low at Amazon of just $67

$67 Learn More