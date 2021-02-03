Outfit your home with a premium Amazon Rivet Mirror or Ceramic Lamp from $32 (Up to 21% off)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Cutout Hanging Mirror for $31.55 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $0.41 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mirror features a unique oval cutout design that’s ready to elevate the look of almost any room. It measures 23- by 10- by 1.25-inches and is surrounded by a “gold-finished metal frame.” Amazon touts that this piece “is 100% handmade and hand painted.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Rivet discount.

We’ve also spotted the Rivet Ceramic Table Lamp for $61.86 shipped at Amazon. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked in three months. This lamp is a great option if you’ve been chasing after a mid-century modern look. Its white base is given a bit of flair thanks to gold-toned horizontal and vertical lines throughout. The entire unit spans 13- by 13- by 21-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

In need of high-end seating to go with today’s purchase? If so, you’re in luck. We’ve come across a couple of Rivet living room chairs over the past few days. Amazon’s Rivet Frederick Leather Chair is $213 off and Rivet Brooke is down to $442. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more notable deals.

Amazon Rivet Cutout Hanging Mirror features:

This stunning oval cutout mirror with its modern take on simplicity and grace is a beautiful addition to any home. Spruce up your living space with some functional modern art and enjoy the results.

Mirrored glass with a gold finished metal frame

Can be used as a standard mirror or an accent piece

