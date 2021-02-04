Regain desk space by mounting your monitor on this articulating arm for under $24

NB North Bayou (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $23.71 Prime shipped. Down from $28, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past year. This arm supports displays ranging from 17- to 30-inches and from 4.4- to 19.8-pounds, ensuring it works with a plethora of screens. I try to mount my monitors on my desk to help clean things up, and if you’ve seen my most recent Behind the Screens, you saw how clean it can make the center of your desk. I’ve got plans to mount my Porche Design monitor, and this arm would be the perfect solution. Plus, since it’s a gas spring, it’s super simple to raise and lower the monitor once you dial it in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the fact that today’s deal has a gas spring doesn’t matter to you, then we’ve got you covered. This mount supports displays ranging from 13- to 27-inches but lacks the ability to adjust the height and position of your monitor. However, since it’s just $19 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you’re saving a few bucks and still getting rid of your bulky monitor stand.

Ready to pick up a new monitor entirely? Well, our latest roundup has you covered with deals starting at just $227. You’ll find both 1080p HD and 4K UHD resolutions, as well as everything in-between and multiple sizes here. So, if you’re going to be working from home for the foreseeable future, it might be time to pick up a new display and mount at the same time.

More about the NB Monitor Mount:

FULLY ADJUSTABLE: The durable gas spring system ensure easy positioning of your monitor in any desirable position; Personalize your workstation any way you want; Support C-clamp or Grommet installation; comes with all needed hardware, Heavy duty construction and super quality materials keep your arm mount stable- This is the sturdiest desk mount on the market.

