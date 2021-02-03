Save up to 30% on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, gaming displays, more from $227

Amazon currently offers the LG 32UD60-B 27-inch 4K Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in nearly a year, and comes within $3 of the low set last February. Delivering 27-inches of screen real estate, this 4K LG monitor also comes equipped with 95% of the DCI-P3 color range to ensure to can handle creative work. Plus, AMD FreeSync support also allows for it to upgrade your battlestation. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs round out the package. Over 370 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can head below for more from $227.

Connect this LG 4K UHD monitor to your gaming desktop, and enjoy immersive play without the blur. FreeSync technology means there’s no ripping or tearing during high-action sequences, and four times Full HD brings the picture to crystal clarity. This LG 4K UHD monitor has a wide 32-inch display to draw you into the action.

