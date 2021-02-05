WEN’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower falls to $80 just in time for winter storms (Save 24%)

Today only, Woot offers the WEN Blaster 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Usually fetching closer to $105, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and marks the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This corded electric snow blower ditches gas and oil from the routine in order to help you clear the driveway and more with an 18-inch wide intake and 13.5 AMP motor. If all of the the snowfall this past week has you thinking it’s finally time to get in the snow blower game, or upgrade to an electric model, today’s sale is certainly worth a look to be prepared for future storms. Over 820 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking for a more affordable way to clear the driveway, the best-selling Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel at $20 will do the trick. It features a unique design to help you more efficiently handle snow removal and carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 9,000 customers. In either case, this compact Snow Moover Ice Brush is a great option for clearing off the car and windshield. It’ll only run you $15 at Amazon and is a great addition to whichever method you prefer for handling the snow.

Then swing by our Green Deals hub for even more price cuts on environmentally-friendly gear. Currently, Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer kit has fallen to $69 alongside these ongoing Segway electric scooter deals at up to $100 off.

WEN Blaster 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower features:

Remember when you were attempting to clear your driveway with nothing but an old rusty shovel? The WEN Snow Blaster obliterates snow up to 18 inches wide and 7.8 inches deep. Forget the shovel. Now you can clear the area in a single pass. Our powerful 13.5 Amp engine provides 2000 RPM to blast snow up to 20 feet away and 10 feet high. Plus, the adjustable chute rotates a full 180 degrees with a simple turn of the crank to control the direction of the snow.

