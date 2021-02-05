FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% off: UGG, Nike, more

For a limited time only, Nordstrom is currently offering up to 60% off new markdowns with tons of top brands. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on Nike, Sorel, The North Face, UGG, Bonobos, Travis matthew, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Sorel Madson II Waterproof Boots for men. These boots are great for withstanding winter weather and they’re currently marked down to $100. For comparison, that’s $75 off the original rate. This style is waterproof and the outsole has specific grooves to promote traction. I also really like that they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom and be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan flash sale that’s going on now.

