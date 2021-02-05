Zinus’ elegant Upholstered Queen Bed Frame strikes $221 at Amazon (Reg. $279)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Misty Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $221 shipped. That’s $58 off the typical rate there and is within $40 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to refresh your bed with a classy frame, this could be it. Zinus describes it as a “cozy, button-tufted masterpiece” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds of weight. Buyers won’t need to buy a box spring, helping keep overall spending low. Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Armed with today’s savings you now have more than enough to also grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Pillows at $22. These are made with queen-size beds in mind, making them a perfect addition to your purchase. These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 10,500 Amazon shoppers.
If you’d rather invest in a king-sized bed frame, check out yesterday’s find on Novogratz Bushwick. You can actually grab it for $174, which is lower than what you’d spend on the lead offer above. That being said, you will need to forfeit a tufted appearance for finial posts instead. In that post you’ll also find more bed related deals priced from $57.
Zinus Misty Upholstered Bed Frame features:
- Give an instant pick-me-up to your bedroom with this cozy, button-tufted masterpiece, available in multiple shades so matching your existing decor is a piece of cake
- Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
- Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; the slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart
