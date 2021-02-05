Zinus’ elegant Upholstered Queen Bed Frame strikes $221 at Amazon (Reg. $279)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Misty Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $221 shipped. That’s $58 off the typical rate there and is within $40 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to refresh your bed with a classy frame, this could be it. Zinus describes it as a “cozy, button-tufted masterpiece” that’s ready to support up to 700-pounds of weight. Buyers won’t need to buy a box spring, helping keep overall spending low. Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Armed with today’s savings you now have more than enough to also grab this 2-pack of Utopia Bedding Pillows at $22. These are made with queen-size beds in mind, making them a perfect addition to your purchase. These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 10,500 Amazon shoppers.

If you’d rather invest in a king-sized bed frame, check out yesterday’s find on Novogratz Bushwick. You can actually grab it for $174, which is lower than what you’d spend on the lead offer above. That being said, you will need to forfeit a tufted appearance for finial posts instead. In that post you’ll also find more bed related deals priced from $57.

Zinus Misty Upholstered Bed Frame features:

Give an instant pick-me-up to your bedroom with this cozy, button-tufted masterpiece, available in multiple shades so matching your existing decor is a piece of cake

Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; the slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart

