Casper mattresses hit second-best Amazon prices, more bed deals from $47 (Up to $360 off)

Amazon is offering the Casper Original 2020 Hybrid King Mattress for $1,270 shipped. That’s $225 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked. If your mattress has seen better days, this Casper offer is here to save the day. It boasts a spacious King size, ensuring you’ll have plenty of room to sprawl out and find your perfect sleeping position. Since it’s the latest model, you can rest easy knowing that it’s among the best offered by the company. Standout features include soft foam around the shoulders, firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back, and perforated breathable foam to help reduce heat. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed deals priced from $47.

More bed deals:

And while you’re at it, why not consider refreshing some of your living room furniture? Yesterday’s roundup of Walker Edison discounts is a great way to get started. There you’ll find its Hollin Coffee Table drops for $197, alongside many more options priced from $126. Discounts there take up to $53 off.

Casper Original Hybrid King Mattress features:

Three zones of targeted support for proper spinal alignment. Softer foam around the shoulders provides more relief to the upper body. Firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back helps align your spine.

A layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away.

Resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress of your dreams. A firmer border provides edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!