Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $197, more from $126 (Up to $53 off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Hollin Marble Coffee Table for $197.32 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since May. This coffee table pairs the look of marble and gold to deliver a standout look that’s ready to upgrade almost any room. It’s sturdy enough to uphold 175-pounds of combined weight on both its upper and lower surfaces. Measurements span 17- by 29.6- by 29.6-inches. Step-by-step assembly instructions are included to make putting it together a straight-forward process. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more Walker Edison furniture discounts priced from $126.

More Walker Edison deals:

No matter which deal you grab, consider picking up a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4 with some of today’s savings. These are ready to dust, clean, and protect a wide variety of surface types. Examples include granite, laminate, marble, plastic, stainless steel, wood, and the list goes on.

Walker Edison Hollin Marble Coffee Table features:

Dimensions: 17” H x 29.625” D x 29.625” L

Top surface supports up to 100 Ibs. and bottom tier supports up to 75 Ibs.

Moisture-resistant UV coated faux marble tabletop

Pair with the matching accent table to complete the look

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

