FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $197, more from $126 (Up to $53 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Save $53 From $126

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Hollin Marble Coffee Table for $197.32 shipped. That’s $53 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since May. This coffee table pairs the look of marble and gold to deliver a standout look that’s ready to upgrade almost any room. It’s sturdy enough to uphold 175-pounds of combined weight on both its upper and lower surfaces. Measurements span 17- by 29.6- by 29.6-inches. Step-by-step assembly instructions are included to make putting it together a straight-forward process. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more Walker Edison furniture discounts priced from $126.

More Walker Edison deals:

No matter which deal you grab, consider picking up a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4 with some of today’s savings. These are ready to dust, clean, and protect a wide variety of surface types. Examples include granite, laminate, marble, plastic, stainless steel, wood, and the list goes on.

Walker Edison Hollin Marble Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 17” H x 29.625” D x 29.625” L
  • Top surface supports up to 100 Ibs. and bottom tier supports up to 75 Ibs.
  • Moisture-resistant UV coated faux marble tabletop
  • Pair with the matching accent table to complete the look
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, ...
This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (...
elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to ...
Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door o...
Zoom downtown at 18 MPH with Swagtron’s Swagger 5...
Save up to 30% on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems...
Expand your audio setup with Philips’ SHP-9600 op...
Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster is...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $73

Excite the kids with Walker Edison’s Metal Pipe Bunk Bed/Loft at $250 (Save $73)

$250 Learn More
30% off

DSW takes 30% off all boots: Clarks, Cole Haan, Sperry, much more

From $30 Learn More
$100 off

Today only, this 8-channel 1TB home security system comes with six cameras at $100 off

$249 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, more from $48

From $48 Learn More
28% off

This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (Amazon low, Save 28%)

$18 Learn More
85% off

Magazine deals from $4.50/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, more

$4.50/yr. Learn More

Green Deals: Amazon best-selling smart plug 4-pack $17, more

Learn More

Best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day: Tom Ford, Mugler, more

Learn More