Repair anything with ORIA’s 120-in-1 or 106-in-1 precision screwdriver kits from $16.50

CGTek (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ORIA 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code HA58KFJLA at checkout. Down from $30, today’s deal delivers 40% in savings and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. I’ve used ORIA’s toolkits for years and love the quality that comes with your purchase. This specific kit includes 120 individual pieces, including a screwdriver, multiple bits, tweezers, spudgers, and much more. Whether you’re working on learning to repair technology or already know how, having a kit like this is a must. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for another great precision screwdriver set on sale.

We’ve also spotted that CGTek via Amazon is offering ORIA’s 106-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code HA63GWCY at checkout. Also down from $30, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While this kit features a couple of fewer pieces, it still includes just about everything you need to repair smartphones and electronics. Mainly, you’re missing out on the spudgers and tweezers here. So, if you don’t need those, or you already have some, then this is a great alternative to save a bit and still get the same end result. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This 61-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $13 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

120 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 101 precision screwdriver bits, driver handle, extension shaft, tweezers, plastic pry tools,opening picks, magnetizer, magnetic pad,suction cup, SIM card remover, cleaning cloth, which can meet the repair of various equipments in life.

