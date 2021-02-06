FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes $102 off Swagtron’s EB-5 Folding Electric Bike, now $398

-
Reg. $500 $398

Amazon is offering the SWAGTRON Swagcycle EB-5 Folding Electric Bike for $398 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $102 off and beats Amazon’s previous low by $21. This handy electric bike arrives at your door pre-assembled, ensuring you’re ready to charge it up and take off in short order. A height-adjustable design makes it a solid pick for adults and teens alike. After a full charge it can take riders up to 15.5 miles at a max speed of 15 MPH. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Today’s purchase leaves you with enough savings leftover to grab Schwinn’s Thrasher Bike Helmet for $25. It’s designed with adults in mind, but also fits kids who are 14+ years old. There are a total of 20 air vents along the top to “provide crucial ventilation on hot summer rides.” Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by well over 10,500 Amazon shoppers.

If you’d rather pick up an electric scooter, check out the deal we’ve spotted on Swagtron Swagger 5. You can bring it home for $260, a price that significantly undercuts the cost of the electric bike offer above. It boasts a 250-watt motor that propels riders up to 18 MPH. Once fully charged, you’ll be able to travel up to 12 miles.

SWAGTRON Swagcycle EB-5 Electric Bike features:

  • Pre-assembled; the electric bike already comes pre-assembled so you won’t have to waste time with complicated assembly and foreign bike parts
  • Height adjustable for adults and teens; easily adjust the bicycle seat and handlebar to find the perfect position for a comfortable ride
  • 14 inch wheels; a pair of air-filled rubber tires with quick-disconnect power lines ensure better traction and easy tire maintenance

