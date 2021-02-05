Zoom downtown at 18 MPH with Swagtron’s Swagger 5 Electric Scooter: $260 (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagger 5 Electric Scooter for $259.99 shipped. That’s up to $90 off recent pricing and comes within $10 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This electric scooter weighs in at 26-pounds and folds down for easy storage when not in use. A 250-watt motor allows riders to cruise at up to 18 MPH and climb up to 20-degree inclines. Once fully charged after a few hours, you’ll be able to travel up to 12 miles, making this a solid option for getting around town. Amazon ratings are a bit mixed right now, so be sure to swing by our hands-on review for a full scoop on all the details.

Reduce spending a bit when opting for Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter at $248. It too wields a 250-watt motor, but speeds top out at 15.5 MPH. I bought a couple of high-end Gotrax scooters last year and have had a blast riding on trails throughout my city. Unsurprisingly, my bike has been collecting dust ever since.

Another electricity-based contraption worth peeking at is WEN’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower. For today only you can snag it at $80. This offer shaves 24% off, making now a great time to stop shoveling and let this snow thrower do the work. Oh, and yesterday we spotted Segway kick scooters at up to $100 off.

Swagtron Swagger 5 Electric Scooter features:

Portable and foldable – the 26 pounds. e-scooter collapses for easy storage in car trunks and closets, beneath subway seats, and inside other compact spaces

Have power, will travel – the 250W electric hub motor allows for speeds up to 18 miles per hour and rolling over INCLINES as steep as 20 degrees

Charge and Go – Recharge the power scooter’s Li-ion battery in 3. 5 hours for 6~12 miles of travel.

