Just $10.50 Prime shipped snags Columbia’s 21-liter Lightweight Tote (65% off)

Amazon is offering the Columbia 21-liter Lightweight Tote for $10.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 65% off and marks one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This lightweight and minimalistic bag aims to make hauling essential gear a cinch. A bright and colorful design makes it stand out, unlike many competitors. There are several compartments throughout and the entire things offers 21-liters of space. Ratings are still rolling in, but Columbia bags are reputable.

Forfeit Columbia branding and extra compartments in favor of lower spending with Liberty Bags’ Large Tote at $6. As with the lead deal above, this offering boasts long handles that make it easy to carry over a shoulder or using a hand. Ratings are light, but so far it rests at a respectable 4.8/5 stars.

And if you’re on the hunt for different bag style, it can’t hurt to peek at our recent roundup of Amazon discounts priced from $12. Brands you’ll find there include Lenovo, Timbuk2, and Osprey, ensuring you have a nice variety of options to choose from. Best of all, the discounts you’ll discover take up to $67 off.

Columbia 21L Lightweight Tote features:

Highly functional and always ready to go, this lightweight and minimalistic backpack provides essential cargo carrying capability

Perfect for traveling and picking up essentials on the go, this bag can be packed down into its own compact internal sleeve and pulled out and put to use when needed

Designed to haul just about anything with a large main compartment, a zippered outer sleeve, and two side sleeves make items easy to access and organize

